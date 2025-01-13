Woodlawn Road West lane reductions starting January 22

Michener Road to Elmira Road

Notice date: January 13, 2025

About the project

Kieswetter is installing a water service near the City right of way and will occupy a lane along Woodlawn Road West.

This service work is at 890 Woodlawn Road West. For more information, please contact [email protected].

Work begins January 22

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, January 22 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woodlawn Road West

There will be lane reductions on Woodlawn Road West during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit will not be affected. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]