Notice of Decision Meeting: Proposed Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan (CIP)

Proposed Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan (CIP)

In accordance with Section 28 of the Planning Act, a decision meeting of City Council will be held to consider the final recommended Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan.

Subject lands

The proposed Affordable Housing CIP applies to all lands within the municipal boundaries of the City of Guelph in its entirety.

Decision meeting

Tuesday, February 11, 2025, 4 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be viewed online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person in Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

Purpose of the report

To present the final recommended Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan (CIP) for decision and to be approved by Council. The purpose of the meeting is to address feedback and comments from the first statutory public meeting on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 and receive Council approval to implement the Affordable Housing CIP.

The Affordable Housing CIP Program Document can be found at guelph.ca/2024/11/affordable-housing-community-improvement-plan-draft/

Additional information

The meeting agenda and staff report relating to the final recommended Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan will be available online at guelph.ca/agenda on Thursday, January 30, 2025 after 12 p.m.

For more information, please contact:

Christine Chapman, Manager, Economic Development

Economic Development & Tourism

519-822-1260 ext. 2823

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

How to get involved:

Any person may attend the meeting in person or online, and/or provide verbal or written comments on the proposed Community Improvement Plan. If you would like to register to speak to City Council and/or submit written comments about the proposed plan, please do so no later than Friday, February 7, 2025 at 10 a.m.

To register to speak to City Council about the proposed plan:

Visit guelph.ca/delegations and complete the online form

Call 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching the hybrid public meeting will be given the opportunity to speak.

To submit written comments as part of the Council Agenda, you can:

Email [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

and (attachments must not exceed 15 MB) Send by regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

Place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall.

How to stay informed

If you wish to be notified of the Council decision on the Affordable Housing CIP, you must make a written request to the City Clerk by email or regular mail/courier as listed above.

Appeals information

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the Community Improvement Plan is adopted, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of collection of personal information

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 ext. 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.