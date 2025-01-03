Lane reductions on Norfolk Street and Wilson Street on January 7

Norfolk Street at Waterloo Avenue, Wilson Street

Notice date: January 3, 2025

About the project

AECOM will be working on behalf of Metrolinx to perform bridge inspections on the overhead railway crossings at these locations. Another subcontractor working on behalf of AECOM will be performing coring operations on the sidewalks of Wilson Street.

Work taking place on January 7

Work will take place on Tuesday, January 7 between the hours of 6:30am to 5:00pm, with most of the active construction happening between the hours of 8:00 am to 4:00pm.

Lane closures and detours

Lane closures and/or reductions will be required for the work to be completed.

Wilson Street will have a lane closure, however a minimum of one side of sidewalk and the bike lane will remain open.

Norfolk Street at Waterloo Avenue will have lane closures in both the left and right lane, but not simultaneously; two-way traffic will be maintained.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open and accessible during the project. However, there might be disruptions to pedestrian access on Wilson Street; the contractor will take all efforts to maintain at least one of the sidewalks and keep the bike lane open during the project window.

Property and business access and parking

Every effort will be made to avoid disruption to your property. The contractor will provide at least 24 hours’ notice if there will be any disruption to driveway access.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

City of Guelph primary contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Metrolinx primary contact:

Tony Zettler

Mobile: 647-612-2202

Phone: 365-297-7113

Toll free: 1-800-214-1477

[email protected]