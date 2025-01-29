Name that place! Help us name a future park at 106 Beaumont Crescent

Name proposals now being accepted, have your say by February 17

Guelph, Ont., January 29, 2025 – A new park is coming to the York Road and Elizabeth Street area at 106 Beaumont Crescent, and we’re seeking input from the community to help us choose a name for the future park.

How it works

This is your opportunity to help us find a name for this park that can either:

Recognize the geographic, civic or historic significance of the area, or

Recognize a person who has demonstrated excellence, courage or exceptional service to our community, province or Canada as a whole.

The Municipal Property and Building Commemorative Naming Committee will review ideas that come in from the community, score them, and recommend one to Council.

Make a submission

We’re looking forward to hearing your name ideas but before you make a submission, consider the following questions:

Do you have a personal connection with the name? Perhaps it’s an individual who has made an important contribution to Guelph’s community.

Does the name reflect a part of Guelph’s history?

Does the name remind you of a specific place or aspect of Guelph?

Submit a form to propose a name by February 17 through Have Your Say.

For more information

Rory Barr Templeton, Landscape Planner

Infrastructure, Development and Environment

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2436

[email protected]