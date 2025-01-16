Geotechnical investigations starting January 23

Royal Recreational Trail and George Street

Notice date: January 16, 2025

About the project

The City of Guelph is exploring options to address infrastructure upgrades required in the Exhibition Park neighbourhood. This includes upgrades to sanitary sewers, watermains, stormwater sewers, and surface works identified in the Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan, the Stormwater Management Master Plan, and through asset management planning.

The preliminary design requires information about the soil and groundwater to be collected. The work is being completed by MTE Consultants. This process requires a small drill rig to install 4 monitoring wells along the Royal Recreational Trail east of Woolwich Street, and George Street. Blue drums may be present on site near the monitoring well locations for a period of approximately one week. These contain the soil and water from the drilled hole and will be collected upon completion of the works.

All monitoring well locations are located on City property, within the road, trails, or parks.

Work starts January 23

Monitoring wells will be installed between January 23 and January 24. The duration of work at each location is not anticipated to exceed 1 day

Lane reductions

Localized lane reductions may be required at each monitoring well location while work is being completed.

Pedestrian access

To complete this work, the Royal Recreational Trail between Woolwich Street and the Downtown Trail will be fully closed for 2 days, weather permitting, starting January 23. Trail users are encouraged to use Woolwich Street, Clarence Street, and Dufferin Street to detour around this closure.

Driveway access

Access to select residential driveways may be temporarily impacted by the construction equipment or traffic cones. In these instances, the contractor will work with impacted residents to temporarily permit access to/from the driveway, if possible. In some locations, residents may be required to utilize street parking for the duration of the drilling (approximately 4 hours).

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, and ways you can get involved, please visit the Exhibition Park neighbourhood infrastructure improvements page.

For additional information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Colleen Gammie, P. Eng, PMP

Infrastructure Planning Engineer, Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2282

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]