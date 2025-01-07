Event parking information for the Grand Slam of Curling

Join the 2025 World Financial Group Masters Grand Slam of Curling Downtown Guelph at the Sleeman Centre from January 14 to 19.
To help prepare your visit, we’ve compiled your options for parking below.
1) East Parkade (146 Macdonell Street)
Rates
- *$5.50 special event rates apply
- Tuesday to Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Payment by debit and credit card upon entry
Other Information
- Sleeman Centre access via level 2
- There are 12 total accessible parking spaces on levels 1 and 4 of the parkade with elevators to level 2
- Public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available
- 6’1 height clearance
2) West Parkade (110 Macdonell Street)
Rates
- *$5.50 special event rates apply
- Tuesday to Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Payment by debit and credit card only upon entry
Other Parkade Information
- Enter the Sleeman Centre via level 1 lobby
- There are 20 total accessible parking spaces available on level 1
- Public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available
- 6’3 height clearance
Please note – Special event parking rates are only available at East and West Parkades.
3) Market Parkade (10 Wilson Street)
Rates
- *Standard parking rates apply
- Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., $3 per hour.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., $3 per day
Sunday: Free parking
- Payment by debit and credit card, cash option is available in lobby vestibule
Other Parkade Information
- The Market Parkade is a quick 10 minute walk to the Sleeman Centre
- There are 15 accessible parking spaces available on level 1
- 7’8 Wilson Street entrance height clearance
- 6’8 Northumberland Street entrance height clearance
- Public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available
4) Macdonell Street parking lot (28 Macdonell Street)
Rates
- *Standard parking rates apply
- Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., $3 per hour
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., $3 per day
Sunday: Free parking
- Payment through Honkmobile
Other Parking Lot Information
- The Macdonell Street parking lot is a quick 7 minute walk to the Sleeman Centre
- There are 4 accessible parking spaces available within the lot
For more information
ServiceGuelph
519-822-1260 extension 0
[email protected]