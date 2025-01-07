Event parking information for the Grand Slam of Curling

Join the 2025 World Financial Group Masters Grand Slam of Curling Downtown Guelph at the Sleeman Centre from January 14 to 19.

To help prepare your visit, we’ve compiled your options for parking below.

1) East Parkade (146 Macdonell Street)





Rates

*$5.50 special event rates apply Tuesday to Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Payment by debit and credit card upon entry

Other Information

Sleeman Centre access via level 2

There are 12 total accessible parking spaces on levels 1 and 4 of the parkade with elevators to level 2

Public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available

6’1 height clearance

2) West Parkade (110 Macdonell Street)



Rates

*$5.50 special event rates apply Tuesday to Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Payment by debit and credit card only upon entry

Other Parkade Information

Enter the Sleeman Centre via level 1 lobby

There are 20 total accessible parking spaces available on level 1

Public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available

6’3 height clearance

Please note – Special event parking rates are only available at East and West Parkades.

3) Market Parkade (10 Wilson Street)





Rates

*Standard parking rates apply Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., $3 per hour.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., $3 per day

Sunday: Free parking

Payment by debit and credit card, cash option is available in lobby vestibule

Other Parkade Information

The Market Parkade is a quick 10 minute walk to the Sleeman Centre

There are 15 accessible parking spaces available on level 1

7’8 Wilson Street entrance height clearance

6’8 Northumberland Street entrance height clearance

Public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available

4) Macdonell Street parking lot (28 Macdonell Street)



Rates

*Standard parking rates apply Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., $3 per hour

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., $3 per day

Sunday: Free parking

Payment through Honkmobile

Other Parking Lot Information

The Macdonell Street parking lot is a quick 7 minute walk to the Sleeman Centre

There are 4 accessible parking spaces available within the lot

For more information

ServiceGuelph

519-822-1260 extension 0

[email protected]