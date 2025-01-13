Section of Edgehill Drive closed starting January 29

Highview Place to Division Street

Notice date: January 13, 2025

About the project

Drexler Construction Limited is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 24 Edgehill Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins January 29

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, January 29 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Edgehill Drive closed

Edgehill Drive will be closed to through traffic from Highview Place to Division Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along the road, however, there will be no through access at 24 Edgehill Drive.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 24 Edgehill Drive during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Highview Place to Division Street to use the east sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]