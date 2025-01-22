Calling all campers! Summer camp season is approaching fast

Camp schedules now available, registration opens February 12

Guelph, Ont., January 22, 2025 – Who’s ready for summer? Registration for summer camp starts February 12 at 7:30 a.m. Activities include games, crafts and summer fun! Camp schedules are now live on recenroll.ca, so you can plan before registration opens.

Beginning February 12, register online at recenroll.ca, by phone at 519-837-5699 or at any recreation facility if you plan to pay cash or would prefer to register in person.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Log in to your account on recenroll.ca

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the “Family Member Detail Page”, scroll down to the “Finance Info” section and click/tap the “New” button.

Enter the card information into the form.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enroll in summer camp with just a few clicks.

Work with us this summer!

We offer many summer employment opportunities for you to gain work experience and have fun. From camp staff to aquatic instructors, we’ve got something for everyone.

Interested in learning more? Applications are now open on an ongoing basis. We can’t wait to welcome you to our team.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth from 0-18 participate in recreation programs. For those 18 and over, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program helps adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes and other memberships. To learn more about the fee assistance options and to apply, visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699 or visit any of our Community Centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

We strive to ensure our recreation programs are inclusive and accessible so people of all abilities can participate. Inclusion Services are available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no cost.

We have adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including Active Start for kids 4 to 7 years and FUNdamentals for kids ages 7 to 12. We’re also offering our usual adapted aquatics and Friday Friends social groups. Browse recEnroll to view diverse programming for everyone.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699