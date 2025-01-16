A comical blend of mishaps make for one entertaining magic show

The self-dubbed “Dennis the Menace” of magic offers a different type of show

GUELPH, ON January 16, 2025 – Murray the Magician incorporates comedy into his mastery of magic for an entertaining show that tickles all the senses. Prepare to laugh your socks off from the edge of your seat as your jaw drops at Murray’s mind-bending illusions. Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth supports Murray the Magician on the Main Stage at River Run Centre, Friday, February 7 at 8 p.m.

Hailing from Burnaby, BC, this award-winning performer is an international star. He has delighted audiences from stage and TV and is known as the magic world’s top social media influencer and viral sensation, with content reaching more than 6.5 billion views.

Murray SawChuck became a household name in 2010 after becoming a semifinalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, where he received standing ovations from judges Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan, and Howie Mandell. Since then, he has gained a strong following on YouTube as well as via his one-hour comedy special on Tubi.

On TV, Murray is regularly featured on History Channel’s Pawn Stars as the resident historian for antique magic devices — he also hosts live Pawn Stars events that travel to various cities. For over a decade, Murray held a nightly residency as headliner at the Laugh Factory at The Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas. He now has a new show, “Hairlarious Deceptions,” which is running at the L.A. Comedy Club at The STRAT Hotel and Casino.

Murray’s path to a magical career began at age 7, when his parents gifted him with a magic kit. Already skilled at several instruments, dance styles, and athletics, Murray was a natural entertainer. Forty-five years later, he is known around the globe for his mastery of illusion and distinct performance style.

He has won several prestigious awards, including the LA Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show, the Hollywood F.A.M.E. Award for Contribution to Magic on TV, and has been dubbed “World Champion Magician.” Murray even has an entire day devoted to him; in 2018, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman declared November 25 — his birthday — as Murray the Magician Day.

Tickets to Murray the Magician are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, or as part of River Run’s Subscribe & Save package. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/murray-the-magician25/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]