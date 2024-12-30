Temporary lane closure on York Road starting January 6

Ontario Street to Morris Street

Notice date: December 30, 2024

About the project

Tremble Communications will be completing underground construction work on York Road, from Ontario Street to Morris Street, for Rogers Communications. Please be aware of traffic disruptions during construction.

Work begins January 6

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, January 6 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

York Road temporary lane closure

One lane of York Road will be closed to through traffic, from Ontario Street to Morris Street, during the construction.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Dale Tremble at 519-943-4655.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

City of Guelph:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Contractor:

Dale Tremble

Tremble Communications

519-943-4655