Waverley Drive closed between Dumbarton Street and Vermont Street for water main break repair

Guelph, Ont., December 20, 2024 – City crews are repairing a water main break at the intersection of Waverley Drive and Balmoral Drive. Repairs are anticipated to be completed tonight. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

We will notify any customers that may experience low water pressure or no water during the repair.

Traffic impacts

Waverley Drive is closed between Dumbarton Street and Vermont Street. Balmoral Drive is closed between Waverley Drive and Sheridan Street.

Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and X.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]