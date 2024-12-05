Ring in the Holidays with A Very Charlie Brown Concert

A jazz trio, a children’s choir, and the nostalgia of Charlie Brown—this combo delivers holiday cheer

GUELPH, ON December 5, 2024 – Celebrate Christmas with joyful nostalgia—and Charlie Brown! River Run Centre is delighted to bring A Very Charlie Brown Concert back to the Main Stage. The show takes place on Sunday, December 22 with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Part of Miijidaa Music Series, this show is made possible thanks to the generous support of Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, Series Sponsor Miijidaa Café + Bistro, and SOCAN Foundation.

This lively musical performance features a jazz trio led by drummer and percussionist Adam Bowman, with Tyler Wagler on bass and Duncan Wilson on keys. The trio is accompanied by The Kingsbury Music Singers, a talented children’s choir directed by Shannon Kingsbury.

The concert is a rendition of the soundtrack from the beloved 1965 Emmy Award-winning film, A Charlie Brown Christmas. A staple for many around the holidays, the soundtrack has left its cultural mark. In 2007, the album was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Adam Bowman sums the show up: “There are great jazz albums and great Christmas albums, but very few that are both. The holidays can mean different things to different people. From the magic of youthful excitement to nostalgic reflection, from melancholy memories to great delight, this music visits all of those emotions.”

Bowman is a renowned studio and session percussionist, as well as the respected drumset instructor at the University of Guelph. He has toured stages across five continents, playing with celebrated artists including JUNO Award winners Kellylee Evans and Carlos Morgan, Canadian independent music trail blazer Ember Swift, among many others. In the studio, he has recorded with JUNO nominees Eccodek, Alysha Brilla, and more.

Tyler Wagler, the trio’s bassist, is also a Guelph-based musician and educator. He is currently the musical director of the Guelph Youth Jazz Ensemble, a first call double bass player in the Guelph area, and a genre-bending performance artist.

Bebop-trained pianist Duncan Wilson rounds out the trio. At just 22 years old, he is starting his career with a bang and gaining attention as one of the most promising jazz talents in Toronto, frequently playing prestigious jazz halls such as The Rex and Jazz Bistro.

The trio is accompanied by The Kingsbury Music Singers, the harmonically skilled children’s choir under the direction of Shannon Kingsbury, a passionate singer, songwriter, harpist, educator, and active member of Guelph’s vibrant arts scene.

Tickets to A Very Charlie Brown Concert are $20 for adults, $18 for patrons over 60, $15 for those under 30 years, and $10 for anyone under 14 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/a-very-charlie-brown-concert24/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]