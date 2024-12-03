Part time believers, full time legends

Two-time JUNO winners The Strumbellas return to the stage

GUELPH, ON December 3, 2024 – Canadian rockers return to Guelph for a soulful, dance-in-your-seat show as part of Magic Music Now. Catch The Strumbellas performing a selection of past favourites and new hits on Sunday, December 15 at 7 p.m. on River Run Centre’s Main Stage.

Presented by Series and Media Sponsor Magic 106.1 and Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, this show is sure to be a fun time. The Strumbellas are known and respected for their folky, alternative, country-rock sound with deeply profound lyrics.

The Strumbellas released Part Time Believer earlier this year. It was their first album with new frontman Jimmy Chauveau, who replaced their original lead singer, Simon Ward. The rest of the band’s original members remain: lead guitarist Jon Hembrey, bassist Darryl James, keyboardist David Ritter, drummer Jeremy Drury, and violinist Isabel Ritchie.

For this album, the band wanted to focus on emotional lyrics that really resonate with people. Speaking on the motivation behind creating Part Time Believer, David Ritter said, “I think people often feel like things are escaping them, or they’re trying to grab on to something—happiness, gratitude, professional or personal goals—and for some reason, they just can’t get there.” The band wants to help people find more peace in their lives, and hope that this album—and the rest of their music—can spark some inspiration.

The Strumbellas’ music, and this album in particular, offers something for everyone, with its sonic sounds mixing genres like folk, country, rock, and pop. Their ability to touch hearts through powerful storytelling and awesome music is what earned them two JUNOs—one in 2014 and one in 2017. That’s not all—they also won a MuchMusic Video Award in 2016, and in 2017, an iHeartRadio Music Award, three Canadian Radio Music Awards, and two Canadian Independent Music Awards.

Tickets to The Strumbellas are $69 for adults, $67 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Groups of 10 or more can get 10% off with promo code GROUP10. Save 20% when you Subscribe & Save to four or more shows. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/the-strumbellas24/ .

