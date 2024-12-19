Notice of Open House and Public Meeting for Proposed Official Plan Amendment and Community Planning Permit By-law

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771

Subject lands

Stone Road and Edinburgh Road modified Strategic Growth Area (SGA) (See Key Map-1 below).

Open house:

When: January 14, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m.

How to attend: This is a virtual statutory public open house. To attend, please register online at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0uceGqpzsrH9XWR0KBy9B3RDDjSciICztq

Public meeting:

This is statutory public meeting at a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person in Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street Guelph.

When: January 21, 2025, 4 p.m.

Purpose and effect of the proposed amendment and by-law

The purpose of this public meeting and open house is to share information and consider public comments regarding the Community Planning Permit System (CPPS). These comments will be further reviewed by staff before making a recommendation to Council for decision at a future meeting. City staff will not be providing a recommendation to Council on this application at the meeting or open house.

The purpose of the amendment and proposed by-law is to align with the City’s vision for sustainable growth and address evolving housing needs by promoting the development of affordable, equitable and diverse communities in Guelph. The proposed amendment will help reduce housing barriers by simplifying and streamlining the development approvals process while incentivizing affordable housing development.

The City of Guelph is developing a Community Planning Permit System (CPPS) for the Stone Road/Edinburgh Road Strategic Growth Area. The CPPS is a land-use planning tool that combines Zoning By-law Amendments, Minor Variances, and Site Plan applications into a single application and approval process. To implement a CPPS, an Official Plan Amendment and Community Planning Permit By-law are required.

An Official Plan Amendment is required to:

Set the boundaries of the Community Planning Permit System

Provide the statutory implementation policies relating to the CPP By-law

Update land-use designations to permit greater height and density on certain properties

The proposed Community Planning Permit By-law implements the proposed Official Plan Amendment and will identify:

Permitted and discretionary land uses and development standards, such as building heights and setbacks, parking requirements, open space and common amenity area requirements

A range of variation that may be approved by staff or, where required, by Council without need for amendment to the by-law for some standards

The procedures for reviewing community planning permit applications

Additional information

To access documents relating to the proposed official plan amendment and community planning permit by-law for enabling and implementing the CPPS:

Visit guelph.ca/community-planning-permit-system on December 31, 2024

Go to guelph.ca/agenda to view the staff report and Council documents on January 9, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Brenna MacKinnon, Project Manager, Policy Planning

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 ext. 4153

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]

How to get involved:

Any person may attend the meeting in-person or online, and/or provide written or verbal comments on these applications. If you would like to register to speak to City Council and/or submit written comments about the proposed Official Plan amendment and draft Community Planning Permit by-law, please do so no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2025.

You can register to speak to City Council at the public meeting in the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

Call 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching the hybrid public meeting have the opportunity to speak.

You can submit written comments to be included in the Council agenda in the following ways:

Email [email protected] and [email protected]

and Drop off in-person at the Service Guelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Send by regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

Written comments must be received by Friday, January 17, 2025 at 10 a.m. to be included in the Council agenda.

How to stay informed

If you wish to be notified of the future Council decision on the proposed Official Plan Amendment and Community Planning Permit By-law, you must make a written request to the City Clerk by email or regular mail/courier as listed above. Please note Council will not make a decision at the Public Meeting.

Appeals information

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of collection of personal information

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 ext. 2349 or [email protected].