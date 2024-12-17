Dumbarton Street closed between Vermont Street and Waverley Drive for water main break repair

Guelph, Ont.,December 17, 2024 – City crews are repairing a water main break on Dumbarton Street between Vermont Street and Waverley Drive. Repairs are anticipated to be completed tonight. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

We will notify any customers that may experience reduced water pressure during the repair.

Traffic impacts

Dumbarton Street is closed between Vermont Street and Waverley Drive.

Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]