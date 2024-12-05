Work on CNR Spurline Trail starting January 15

CNR Spurline Trail between Exhibition Street and London Road West

Notice date: December 5, 2024

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along a portion of the CNR Spurline Trail, from Exhibition Street to London Road West.

Work begins January 15

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday January 15, 2025 and take approximately eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Please note that no trees will be impacted during construction.

Lane reductions

There will be no traffic lane reductions during construction.

Pedestrian access

The trailway will remain open throughout construction. All work and equipment used will be on the south side of the trail and will not impede pedestrian through-traffic.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

There is no impact to Guelph Transit routes.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Darcie Fleischhacker, IT Project Manager

Information Technology

City of Guelph

226-820-2140

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]