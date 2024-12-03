Brockville Avenue temporary road closure starting December 9

Brockville Avenue at York Road

Notice date: December 2, 2024

About the project

As part of the York Road Phase 3 project, the City is working with Navacon Construction to reconstruct York Road from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road.

The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along York Road. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.

Temporary closure of Brockville Avenue starting December 9

Brockville Avenue will be closed at the intersection of York Road to complete final watermain connections starting December 9. This work will take approximately 5 days. After the watermain work has been completed, the roadway will be reinstated with asphalt. Local traffic should use Dodds Avenue to access York Road.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of the road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on York Road and side streets should follow posted signage which will tell them if they need to cross over to the other side of the road.

Property and business access

Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closures.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

Waste collection will follow the same schedule; however, pickup will be first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 4 will continue to be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T., PMP

Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3960

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]