Brockville Avenue temporary road closure starting December 9

Brockville Avenue at York Road
Notice date: December 2, 2024
About the project
As part of the York Road Phase 3 project, the City is working with Navacon Construction to reconstruct York Road from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road.
The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along York Road. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.
Temporary closure of Brockville Avenue starting December 9
Brockville Avenue will be closed at the intersection of York Road to complete final watermain connections starting December 9. This work will take approximately 5 days. After the watermain work has been completed, the roadway will be reinstated with asphalt. Local traffic should use Dodds Avenue to access York Road.
Pedestrian access
Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of the road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on York Road and side streets should follow posted signage which will tell them if they need to cross over to the other side of the road.
Property and business access
Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closures.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
City services
Waste collection will follow the same schedule; however, pickup will be first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.
Guelph Transit
Guelph Transit route 4 will continue to be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:
Samy Mohamed, C.E.T., PMP
Construction Contract Administrator
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3960
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]