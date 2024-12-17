All aboard Guelph Transit! Ride for free on New Year’s Eve

Guelph, Ont., December 17, 2024 – On December 31, Guelph residents and visitors are invited to take unlimited trips on Guelph Transit for free starting at 7:00 p.m., allowing you to ring in the new year safely at no cost.

After 12:45 a.m., this special service will switch to six routes throughout the city running every 30 minutes to connect riders to downtown Guelph or the University of Guelph campus. The last bus will leave Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m. to accommodate late-night celebrations.

Plan your night in advance by learning more about routes and schedules.

This free service is brought to you by Natasha Pedersen, real estate broker with Century 21 Heritage House.

Book your holiday on-demand ride on January 1

Get on your way on New Year’s Day and book your on-demand bus ride during the statutory holiday. Bookings can be made as early as seven days in advance or 15 minutes before your trip. On-demand service on statutory holidays use any Guelph Transit bus stop as pick up and drop off points.

It’s encouraged to book as early in advance as possible to secure your trip time. Book a ride at guelph.ca/ondemand.

