Alectra Utilities pole line reconstruction starting December 9

Yorkshire Street North, Northumberland Street, Glasgow Street North

Notice date: December 6, 2024

About the project

Alectra Utilities will be rebuilding the electrical distribution system along:

Yorkshire Street North (Foster Avenue to Northumberland Street)

Northumberland Street (Yorkshire Street North to Glasgow Street North)

Glasgow Street North (Kent Street to Durham Street)

The scope of work will include the replacement of poles, anchors, conductors, and pole mounted equipment. As a part of the rebuild, the existing poles which range from 30 to 50 feet are being replaced with 35 to 55 feet poles to meet current construction standards and to improve clearances.

Work begins December 9

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, December 9 and will continue for approximately 2-3 weeks, weather permitting.

Service interruptions

Most of the construction will occur during weekdays between the hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm. An interruption to your electrical service may be required to facilitate the change to the new supply. If your power will be affected, you will receive notifications by phone or by notice on your front door. Please ensure that your primary contact phone number attached to your Alectra Utilities/Guelph Hydro account is current.

Tree trimming will be necessary in some areas to maintain safe clearances from our overhead power lines. This work is critical to Alectra maintaining a reliable electrical service to customers. Davey Tree Expert Co. will be responsible for tree trimming. They are a certified utility arborist that trims trees according to industry standards. Davey Tree Expert Co. will remove all debris that occurs resulting from conducting this work.

Lane reductions and detours

Lane reductions may be required in some locations; two-way traffic will be maintained.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open and accessible during the project. Proper traffic detour will be in place for any unforeseen sidewalk impacts.

Property and business access and parking

Every effort will be made to avoid disruption to your property. The contractor will provide at least 24 hours’ notice if there will be any disruption to driveway access.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Alectra Utilities primary contact:

Stephen Lavell

Alectra Utilities

437-755-5826

[email protected]