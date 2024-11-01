Temporary closure on Yarmouth Street starting November 4

Yarmouth Street at Quebec Street

Notice date: November 1, 2024

About the project

Alectra Utilities is installing new underground infrastructure in support of the Baker District Redevelopment project. This work will require a temporary closure of Yarmouth Street at Quebec Street to install underground infrastructure within the boulevard and across Yarmouth Street.

We understand the inconvenience this causes. A map of available parking in the area can be found on the City’s parking lot map.

Majority of construction will occur typically between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please direct them to Michael Field at 416-819-7939 or [email protected].

Work begins November 4

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 4 and take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Property, business access, and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

During this time, Yarmouth Street will become a two-way street and access to all buildings and parking garages will be maintained via Woolwich Street. There will be no street parking allowed to provide enough space for traffic flow in both directions.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]