Woodlawn Road West closed between Elmira Road North and Michener Road for water main break repair

Updated: November 6, 2024

Guelph, Ont.,November 6, 2024 – City crews are repairing a water main break on Woodlawn Road West, between Elmira Road North and Michener Road. Repairs will be completed tonight. Woodlawn Road West will be repaved and is anticipated to reopen tomorrow. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

At this time, service disruptions are limited to one business that the City is in contact with.

Traffic impacts

While repairs are completed, Woodlawn Road West is closed between Elmira Road North and Michener Road. Traffic is being detoured via Malcom Road.

Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and X.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]