Section of Watson Parkway North and Starwood Drive lane reductions starting November 21

Watson Parkway North – Starwood Drive to York Road

Starwood Drive – Everton Drive to Watson Parkway North

Notice date: November 14, 2024

About the project

Steed and Evans Limited is removing and repairing concrete curbs and installing new sidewalk.

This project supports a development project at 78 Starwood Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins November 21

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, November 21 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Starwood Drive and Watson Parkway North

There will be lane reductions on Watson Parkway North and Starwood Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 14, 17 and 18 will continue to operate normally. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]