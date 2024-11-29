Two-hour free parking in select Downtown areas this December

Guelph, Ont., November 29, 2024 – Come on down to Downtown Guelph for two-hour complimentary parking in the Market, East, West Parkades, and the East, Macdonell, and Fountain Surface lots from December 2, 2024, to January 4, 2025.

When and where to get complimentary Downtown parking

West, East, and Market Parkades and Macdonell, Fountain, and East Surface lots

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays and evenings are free

Parking on evenings and Sundays in these areas is always free. For the full list of Downtown parking lots and rates, visit guelph.ca/parking.

How it works

Drivers will press the button at the entrance gate and take a ticket to enter the applicable parking area. When leaving, they’ll submit their ticket at the exit gate, and if the total time has been under two hours from time of entry, the gate will open automatically.

If the parking time exceeds two hours, the driver will pay for the additional time according to the regular parking rate and can do so via debit or credit card at the exit gate or at a pay station.

The East and Macdonell Surface lots do not have ticketed gate access. These locations are pay by HONK app only. When drivers register for parking in these lots through the app, an automatic free two-hours will accompany their vehicle registration.

Show Downtown some love this holiday season

Guelph has an amazing selection of shops, cafes, and eateries in our Downtown. This December, make the most of the most wonderful time of the year (and support local!) by reconnecting with friends and family in Guelph’s bustling Downtown. Be sure to take advantage of the two-hour complimentary parking; plan your visit to Guelph and make a day of it.

For more information

Stacey Laughlin, Downtown Revitalization Advisor

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]