The Next Generation Leahy Christmas—Song and Dance for the Whole Family

These skilled siblings bring youthful energy and joy through music this holiday season

GUELPH, ON November 19, 2024 — The Leahys are back, and they’re not babies anymore! The Next Generation Leahy has played River Run Centre several times before, including in 2016, 2017, and 2019. Since then, they have continued to develop their dynamic live performance and now return show as part of the Showcase Series. They take the Main Stage for The Next Generation Leahy Christmas on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m.

“The Leahy family are outstanding performers! They put on such a fun, high-energy show and I’m excited to welcome them back. As they grow up and continue honing their craft, their musicianship improves­—and they were incredible five years ago!” laughs Bill Nuhn, Manager, Theatres and Civic Events. “I think fans are in for a particularly great show.”

The Next Generation Leahy carries on the talent-rich traditions of the family’s legendary Canadian family folk band, Leahy. The band was founded in Lakefield, Ontario, in the 80s and featured eight of the eleven siblings. Leahy has won three JUNO Awards and they have performed with numerous renowned artists—including as Shania Twain’s opening act.

Now, the younger members of the family are continuing the legacy. From young ages, these siblings and the children of Doug Leahy, one of the original band’s founders, have been honing their musical skills, singing, and step-dancing. Each Leahy sibling in the band is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist—their level of craft is remarkably entertaining and inspiring.

The Next Generation Leahy also pay homage to their Celtic heritage, though they have developed a unique musical style that explores and blends many genres, creating a sound that is distinctly their own. Fiddle, French accordion, singing, piano, bass, drums, and French-Canadian step-dancing bring their unique style of music to life.

The youthful spirit of The Next Generation Leahy enhances the dynamic nature of their performances. On this holiday tour, they confidently deliver their own versions of Christmas classics and other family favourites.

​​Thank you to Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, Show Sponsor SV Law, and Canadian Heritage for bringing these gifted Canadian musicians to River Run Centre.

Tickets to The Next Generation Leahy Christmas are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30. Groups of 10 or more get 10% off with promo code GROUP10. For more information or to purchase, call 519-763-3000, visit 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/a-next-generation-leahy-christmas24/ .

