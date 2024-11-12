Section of Stevenson Street North closed starting November 25

Grove Street to Elizabeth Street

Notice date: November 12, 2024

About the project

Five Star Paving (Cambridge) Inc. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 14 Stevenson Street North. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins November 25

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 25 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Stevenson Street North closed and detour in effect

Stevenson Street North will be closed to through traffic from Grove Street to Elizabeth Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Elizabeth Street, Victoria Road North, and Eramosa Road. Local traffic will be permitted along Stevenson Street North, however, there will be no through access at 14 Stevenson Street North.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 14 Stevenson Street North during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Grange Street and Elizabeth Street to use the North sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]