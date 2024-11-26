Spend Christmas with family—The Ennis Family, that Is

The Ennis Sisters captivate audiences with beautiful harmonies and powerful storytelling

GUELPH, ON November 26, 2024 — Join these JUNO and SOCAN Award-winning sisters for a memorable night of folklore, song, and dance. Christmas with The Ennis Sisters takes River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Friday, December 6 at 8 p.m. Presented by Series Sponsors Sleeman Breweries and Spring Mill Distillery and Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, these fabulous women will fill Guelph with warmth, joy, and some Celtic spirit.

Proudly hailing from St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, the sisters are Maureen, Karen and Teresa. They use unique Indigenous instruments in their music, incorporating the flute, tin whistle, and bodhrán—a native Celtic drum. The sisters also play more traditional instruments, like guitar and tambourine, but what stands out most is their gorgeous harmonizing. From one sister to the next, their voices sound like instruments on their own, feeding off one another in a way that seems remarkably… sisterly.

The Ennis Sisters are known for paying homage to their beloved Atlantic Canada, with songwriting heavily influenced by traditions of their homeland and Celtic heritage. They are proud cultural ambassadors, sharing the resilience and warmth of the Newfoundland spirit through their music—and a little Irish step-dancing to boot.

Red is the Rose, the sisters’ debut album, was released in 1997. It was named Best Folk Album by the Music Industry Association of Newfoundland and Labrador and the following year, the same association named the trio Female Artists of the Year and Group of the Year. Since then, the sisters have released 14 albums and earned many prestigious awards along the way, including a JUNO and a SOCAN Award, both in 2002.

This award-winning sister trio are set to deliver a wonderful mix of original folky music and family-favourite covers, all in the name of the cheerful holiday season. Christmas songs in their repertoire include “I’ll Be There Christmas Eve,” “Christmas Belles,” and “Winter Wonderland.” Fun fact: the sisters’ cover of “I’ll Be There Christmas Eve” involves their own twist. When the girls were younger, their father loved the original version by Ron Hynes—he thought the melody would be perfect for his daughters but felt the lyrics were inappropriate for their age (at the time). So, he contacted Ron, who agreed to rewrite a new version of the song just for them. It’s become one of their trademark holiday songs, and will certainly be incorporated into this show.

Tickets to Christmas with The Ennis Sisters are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/christmas-with-the-ennis-sisters24/.

