Severn Drive stormwater management pond maintenance begins November 25

Notice date: November 26, 2024

About the project

The City will complete maintenance work at a stormwater management pond located at 93 Severn Drive (stormwater management pond number 87).

Work begins November 25

Maintenance is expected to start on November 25 and take approximately five to six weeks to complete. Vehicles and machinery will be on site at the pond while the work is completed. Some noise should be expected during working hours (Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.).

The maintenance includes removing sediment and overgrown shrubs from the stormwater management pond, including some trees. Native plants play an important role in stormwater management, therefore self-seeded and invasive species that interfere with how the stormwater management pond works will be removed.

The City has hired an aquatic biologist and environmental consultant (Natural Resource Solution Inc.) to identify and collect native wildlife living in the stormwater management pond so it can be relocated to a suitable habitat within the City before maintenance begins.

Pedestrian access

While the maintenance is completed, the sidewalk near the stormwater management pond entrance access will be closed. If travelling through the area, please use the sidewalk on the west side of Severn Drive.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during maintenance work. All work takes place on City property.

Why we do this work

Stormwater management ponds help prevent floods and reduce pollution in Guelph’s rivers and waterways. The stormwater management ponds collect rainwater and melted snow runoff from roofs, roads, driveways and lawns.

The City carries out maintenance of stormwater management ponds to make sure they continue to work properly. Maintenance is completed at all stormwater management ponds across Guelph on a rotating basis.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important work. Any updates about this project will be posted on guelph.ca/stormwater.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Mario Martinez, B. Eng. (Civil)

Project Manager, Stormwater

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2671

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Tara Roumeliotis, P. Eng.

Supervisor Environmental Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4265

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]