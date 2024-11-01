Potential Canada Post mail service disruption

As negotiations continue between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), a Canada Post mail service disruption may begin as early as November 3, 2024.

If you usually mail payments, applications, registrations or other documents to the City, a mail service disruption could delay their arrival and lead to late fees or longer processing times.

To avoid late fees, interruptions, or delays, we encourage you to use alternate payment or delivery methods where possible including:

  • submitting documents to the City by email or online
  • signing up for email or e-delivery of documents or invoices
  • arranging EFT or pre-authorized payments
Property taxes

Sign up for pre-authorized payments or pay at your bank or financial institution, by credit card or in person

Parking tickets

Pay online or in person

Provincial Offences Court fines or tickets

Pay online or in person

The City will use alternate delivery methods such as courier or hand delivery for sending public notices that are required by legislation.

More information

For help with alternate payment, delivery, or pick-up options or arrangements for a service or program, please contact ServiceGuelph.

ServiceGuelph
519-822-1260 press 0
[email protected]

