Noise exemption notice: Guelph Canadian Reformed Elementary School granted noise exemption weekly, Thursday to Saturday, from November 28 to December 21, 2024

The City has granted Guelph Canadian Reformed Elementary School an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw weekly, Thursday to Saturday, from November 28 to December 21, 2024 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The exemption will allow noise related to Guelph Canadian Reformed Elementary School’s fundraising event, including music from electronic devices at 108 Forest Street, Guelph ON, N1G 1H9.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by November 18, 2024, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]