Section of Janefield Avenue closed starting November 25

Mason Court to Torch Lane

Notice date: November 15, 2024

About the project

J.G. Goetz Construction Limited is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 35 & 41 Janefield Avenue. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins November 25

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 25 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Janefield Avenue closed

Janefield Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Mason Court to Torch Lane during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Janefield Avenue, however, there will be no through access at 35 & 41 Janefield Avenue.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 35 & 41 Janefield Avenue during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at College Avenue West and Scottsdale Drive to use the east sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 1, 2, 8 and 50 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]