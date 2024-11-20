It’s beginning to look a lot like winter recreation season!

Program schedules now available, registration opens December 11

Guelph, Ont., November 20, 2024 – Registration for winter recreation programs starts December 11 at 7:30 a.m. Program options include swimming, sports and leisure activities. Winter schedules are now live on recenroll.ca, so you can plan your programs before registration opens.

Beginning December 11, register online at recenroll.ca, by phone at 519-837-5699 or at any recreation facility if you plan to pay cash or would prefer to register in person.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Log in to your account on recenroll.ca

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the Family Member Detail Page, scroll down to the Finance Info section and click/tap the “New” button.

Enter the card information into the form.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enroll in winter programs with just a few clicks.

Feeling spontaneous? Drop-in!

Drop-in space is limited, so registration is recommended. Registration for drop-in programs opens 23 hours before the scheduled start time. If a program has not filled up, walk-ins are welcome.

*NEW* Punch passes are now available to purchase on recenroll.ca! Previously, 10-visit and 20-visit recreation passes were only available to purchase in person. Now, you can load up your recreation passes online.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth from 0-18 participate in recreation programs. For those 18 and over, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program helps adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes and other memberships. To learn more about the fee assistance options and to apply, visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699 or visit any of our Community Centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

We strive to ensure our recreation programs are inclusive and accessible so people of all abilities can participate. Inclusion Services are available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no cost.

We have adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including Active Start for kids 4 to 7 years and FUNdamentals for kids ages 7 to 12. We’re also offering our usual adapted aquatics and Friday Friends social groups. Browse recenroll to view diverse programming for everyone.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699