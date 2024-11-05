Husband and Wife Duo Deliver Old School Charm with a Twangy Twist

Brooks & Bowskill have the perfect mix of talent and chemistry

GUELPH, ON November 5, 2024 — This genre-blending country folk-rock is a delightful treat and a beautiful reflection of true love! Brooks & Bowskill are a married couple touring for their newest album, Blissful State of Mind. They play River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre on Saturday, November 30 at 8 p.m.

This show is part of Borealis Music Series, sponsored by Borealis Grille & Bar, featuring a lineup of indie singers, songwriters, and storytellers in the intimate Studio Theatre. The series is also supported by Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth and in part by Ontario Arts Council and the Government of Ontario.

Brooks & Bowskill’s sound is a mix of folk rock and country, original elements that set them apart. It’s been teasingly described as a “record store clerk’s nightmare”—impossible to file into any single genre’s bin. Their beautiful harmonizing is enhanced by their natural chemistry as romantic life partners, which is especially felt in their live performances.

A lot has happened since Brooks & Bowskill’s acclaimed debut album, 2023’s Too Many Roads. They got married, moved studios, and had a blast touring across southern Ontario. They also recorded their second album, Blissful State of Mind, set to be released November 7, 2024. The album features their backing band, The Hometown Beauts, and was recorded in a 200-year-old farmhouse in the Northumberland Hills.

Jimmy Bowskill has been noted one of the best guitarists and multi-instrumentalists in the country. He’s been a valued member of Blue Rodeo, playing a variety of stringed instruments on two of their albums, and was the lead guitarist for The Sheepdogs from 2015 to 2022.

Brittany Brooks has released multiple original albums, such as 2020’s folky Lend Me Your Hand. She is also a passionate multimedia artist, and has made a name for herself creating concert posters for a variety of musicians—her distinctly retro style, unsurprisingly, is inspired by the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Together, this duo is dynamite. On this tour, Brooks & Bowskill perform songs from both of their albums, proudly backed by The Hometown Beauts, featuring an incredible lineup of highly respected musicians. As Brooks commented, “You can hear them playing off each other and that’s what creates the excitement.”

Tickets to Brooks & Bowskill are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more or Subscribe & Save 20% on four or more shows. For information or to purchase, call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/brooks-bowskill24/.

