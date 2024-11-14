Groundwater sampling on Woodlawn Road East starting on November 26

10, 14, and 21 Woodlawn Road East

Notice date: November 14, 2024

About the project

GHD Limited will be conducting groundwater sampling on Woodlawn Road East.

Lane reductions and detours starting November 26

The project is scheduled for November 26 and is expected to finish within one day.

Single lane closures are planned in both directions (may not be simultaneous); two-way traffic will be maintained.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open and accessible during the project.

Guelph Transit

Bus stops with the IDs #384 and #315 may be relocated for brief periods of time during the construction.

Property and business access, and parking

The contractor will make every effort to minimize entry disruption to the properties. However, access to the driveways may be limited for short periods during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]