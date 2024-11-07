City of Guelph Official Plan Update Special Meeting of Council

November 7, 2024 – Second Notice of Special Meeting of Council – Guelph City Council will hold a special meeting of Council in accordance with Section 26 of the Planning Act to consider your comments, ideas, and issues regarding an Official Plan update based on the Downtown Building Heights Study. This meeting will take place:

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

4:00 p.m.

Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

Guelph’s Official Plan is a statement of goals, objectives and policies, which are intended to promote public interest in the future development of the City. Copies of the current Official Plan are available online at guelph.ca/officialplan. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The Official Plan is being revised in accordance with the Planning Act. The proposed scope of the Official Plan update is to include the findings and recommendations from the Downtown Building Heights Study.

The overall objective of the Downtown Building Heights Study is to identify areas in the Downtown Secondary Plan where additional building heights can be considered and what actions (i.e., policy refinements, tools, and incentives) can be used to achieve the target of 200 people and jobs per hectare by 2051 in the Downtown Secondary Plan and help the City meet its aspirational housing target of 18,000 units by 2031. As part of the Study, the following considerations will be addressed:

What is Tall? – The definition of “tall buildings” within the Guelph context

How are the following unique aspects of Guelph’s Downtown being considered? Topography and parcel size Natural heritage (Speed and Eramosa Rivers) and Cultural heritage Protected view corridors (Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate) Key transit corridors and the Protected Major Transit Station Area (GO Transit and Guelph Central Station)



More information about the Downtown Building Heights Study is available online through guelph.ca/downtown-renewal.

The planners to contact for the Study are:

Stacey Laughlin, Downtown Revitalization Advisor

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected] and

Brenna MacKinnon, Project Manager, Policy Planning

519-822-4160 extension 4153

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about what staff should consider as part of the Downtown Building Heights Study, you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, December 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, December 6, 2024 at 10 a.m.

For more information

The Staff Report will be available on Friday, November 29, 2024 after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to the Official Plan update, you must make a written request to:

Dylan McMahon, Acting City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]