Canadian Legends Take Us Back to the 80s

Glass Tiger is back to revisit their big hits and deep cuts—and the show is selling out!

GUELPH, ON November 7, 2024 — Get your tickets fast—these tigers know how to sell out a show. Glass Tiger – This Island Earth comes to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Friday, November 29 at 8 p.m. This concert is part of the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, which showcases some of Canada’s greatest hitmakers and internationally touring bands.

Glass Tiger is one of Canada’s most iconic and enduring bands, still rocking after four decades together. Their 1986 debut album, The Thin Red Line, features two of their biggest singles, “Someday” and the iconic hit “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)”, both of which reached Top 10 on U.S. Billboard charts. The band released several other hits in the 80s, earning their place as one of the decade’s defining sounds.

Over the years, Glass Tiger has won five JUNO Awards and five Canadian Classic awards. Their debut—The Thin Red Line—was certified Gold in the U.S. and Platinum in Canada, as were their following two albums, Diamond Sun (1988) and Simple Mission (1991).

Formed in Newmarket in 1981, four of the current six band members were part of the founding lineup. In 1987, Glass Tiger was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist. Today, the three founding bandmates include Alan Frew on lead vocals, guitar, and tambourine, Al Connelly on lead guitar, and Sam Reid on keyboards and piano.

Glass Tiger has had a dynamic career, sharing the stage and studio with the likes of Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Journey, Julian Lennon, Cheap Trick, and Bryan Adams, among others. On this tour, they are joined by popular MuchMusic VJ and modern media mogul Erica Ehm.

​​Thank you to Series Sponsors Sleeman Breweries and Spring Mill Distillery as well as Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth for bringing these Canadian legends to our stage. This Island Earth is Glass Tiger’s newest Canadian tour. Fans are encouraged to get tickets to River Run’s show soon, as it is expected to sell out.

Tickets to Glass Tiger are $69 for adults, $67 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more or Subscribe & Save 20% on four or more shows. For information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit the Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/glass-tiger-this-island-earth24/.

