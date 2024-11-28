A River Run Tradition: Boreal is back!

Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season returns to welcome winter with healing harmonies and heartfelt storytelling

GUELPH, ON November 28, 2024 — River Run Centre is delighted to have Boreal as a seasonal staple, returning this winter for an evening of beautiful (and fun) music. The three women tour as a trio twice a year—one of those tours being Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season—part of the Showcase Series on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. What a perfect way to spend your wintry Saturday night!

Boreal is the awesome collaboration between three award-winning musicians, each with their own colourful career. Tannis Slimmon, Katherine Wheatley, and Angie Nussey have independently made significant marks on the Canadian folk music scene for decades.

“Not sure there’s another three-women band in this country that could dream of sounding that good together,” says John Law (Presenter, Kingsville Music Society).

Tannis Slimmon has been a prominent member of Canada’s roots and folk music scene for over 35 years. She has performed with popular bands like the Rheostatics and Barenaked Ladies and founded a few musical groups of her own, such as the Reverbs and Benji, in the 80s and 90s.

Katherine Wheatley pursued her musical passion and talents after initially starting a career in geology. Moving to music full-time is a decision she’s happy she made, and fans are happy about it, too! She has had great success with all three of her solo albums: 1995’s Straight Lines, 1999’s Habits and Heroes, and 2009’s Landed.

Angie Nussey is the newest addition to the trio, replacing original member Jude Vadala in 2019. Nussey has released numerous albums, much of her solo work focusing on candid storytelling that reflects her mental health journey and strong advocacy. Her vulnerable narration can be seen in her album titles, which include 2001’s Circumstantial Overload, 2007’s Little Tragedies, 2010’s Still Hope, and 2020’s I Have No Idea What I’m Doing, among others.

Their wintertime tour, Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season, is a delightful celebration of the cozy holiday season. Together, they create powerful, genuine, memorable music that reflects themes of friendship, life, love, and laughter—and they have a lot of fun doing it!

Thank you to returning Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth and funding from the Government of Canada for making this beloved annual treat possible.

Tickets to Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Sliding Scale pricing is also offered for this show, with tickets available for $10 and $20. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/boreals-songs-for-a-snowy-season24/ .

