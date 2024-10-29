Waterloo Avenue closure starting November 4

Woodycrest Drive to Beechwood Avenue

Notice date: October 29, 2024

About the project

The City is working with Jarlian and GEI Consultants to complete required culvert maintenance on Waterloo Avenue between Woodycrest Drive and Beechwood Avenue.

Work begins November 4

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 4, and anticipated to take up to two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Road closure

Waterloo Avenue will be closed, between Woodycrest Drive and Beechwood Avenue, while crews complete maintenance in the culvert. Dry weather is required to perform this maintenance safely. Crews will only be one site when weather permits between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Closures will be intermittent between November 4 and November 15. Road closure signs will be posted when crews are on site. Through traffic will be permitted when no maintenance work is underway.

Sidewalk access will be maintained for pedestrians traveling on Waterloo Avenue while this work is completed.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways near the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 9 will be impacted throughout the project. Bus stops will be impacted. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]