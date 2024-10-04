Visit the Fire Prevention Week community open house on October 12

Practice fire safety skills with local firefighters

Guelph, Ont., October 4, 2024 – The Guelph Fire Department is teaming up with Guelph-Eramosa Fire Rescue for a Fire Prevention Day open house on October 12.

Join fire safety experts at the West End Community Centre (21 Imperial Road South) between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to learn fire safety practices in an interactive inflatable fire safety house, bring the kids to meet Sparky the fire safety dog, and tour fire trucks up close and personal.

Fire Prevention Week October 6-12

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Smoke Alarms – Make Them Work For You! Install, Test, Replace”. Guelph Fire and Guelph Eramosa Fire remind everyone test their smoke alarms to keep their household safe:

Ensure a working smoke alarm is installed on every level of the home and test it at least once a month

Test the alarm by pressing the button to hear if the alarm is functional

Replace outdated alarms; most alarms have a 10-year lifespan

Have a home fire escape plan and practice it regularly

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshall indicates that 121 deaths occurred as a result from dwelling-related fires in Ontario in 2023. So far in 2024, Guelph has experienced several fatal house fires without working smoke alarms. This year’s campaign challenges Ontarians to take a few seconds every month to ensure their alarm is working.

RSVP to the Facebook event and be sure to join us October 12 and learn more about Fire Prevention Week and get more tips at www.fpw.org and guelph.ca/fire.

For more information

Matt Valeriote

Assistant Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Guelph Fire Department

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2136

[email protected]