Utility restoration project starting October 28

Various locations

Notice date: October 31, 2024

About the project

Royal Crown Constructions will be conducting restoration of utility cuts within the City. The scope will include driveway restorations, sidewalk panel concrete, curb fixes, and boulevard restorations (topsoil, seed/sod).

Construction schedule

The project begins on October 28 and should be completed by December 6, weather permitting.

Impacted locations

The following is a list of streets within the City that may be impacted by this work:

Arthur Street South, Baxter Drive, Borland Drive, Boulder Crescent, Cambridge Street, Carrol Crescent, Clairfields Drive West, Cole Road, Colonial Drive, Division Street, Dominion Drive, Doyle Drive, Dufferin Street, Farley Drive, Fountain Street East, Gibbs Crescent, Glenwood Avenue, Goodwin Drive, Hall Avenue, Hayward Crescent, Heritage Drive, Huron Street, Imperial Road North, Joseph Street, Kathleen Street, Laughland Lane, Lynch Circle, McArthur Crescent, McArthur Drive, McElderry Road, McGarr Court, Munroe Crescent, Niska Road, Pearson Street, Ptarmigan Drive, Ray Crescent, Revell Drive, Rickson Avenue, Shoemaker Crescent, Sinclair Street, Somerset Glen, Speedvale Avenue West, Terraview Crescent, Tolton Drive, Upton Crescent, Vaughan Street, Waverly Drive, Whitelaw Road, Wilkie Crescent

Lane reductions and detours

Lane reductions may be required in some locations; two-way traffic will be maintained.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open and accessible during the project. Proper traffic detours will be in place for any unforeseen sidewalk impacts.

Property and business access and parking

Although we will make every effort to minimize disruption to your property, access to your driveway may be limited during construction. We kindly request that you remove any planter boxes or other items near the sidewalk to assist with the work and reduce the risk of damage. The contractor will provide at least 24 hours’ notice if there will be any disruption to driveway access.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Paul Kolenchery Jose, Construction Inspector

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-821-4297

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Pargat Singh, Supervisor

Royal Crown Construction

647-528-8555

[email protected]