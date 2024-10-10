The Legendary Downchild Blues Band is back for one last time!

Beloved Canadian icons revisit Guelph on their final tour.

GUELPH, ON October 10, 2024 — The boys are back in town—the boys being The Legendary Downchild Blues Band, of course. This time, sadly, will be their last. The Legendary Downchild Blues Band — FAREWELL TOUR with Special Guest Jeff Rogers is coming to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. Come celebrate the legendary career of the band that inspired The Blues Brothers.

The original blues brothers—Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh and Richard “Hock” Walsh—formed Downchild in Toronto in 1969. Dan Aykroyd credits the band for inspiring The Blues Brothers, the comedic act (band-turned-film) he created with fellow comedy legend, John Belushi.

The real Legendary Downchild Blues Band has been playing their iconic and infectious signature jump-blues style for over 55 years. They have released 19 studio albums, won countless awards—including the 2014 JUNO for Blues Album of the Year—and in 2019, Donnie Walsh was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for “I Got Everything I Need (Almost)”, a song recorded by Aykroyd and Belushi as The Blues Brothers.

Downchild has cycled through many musicians over the years—more than 120! For five and a half decades, Donnie Walsh has remained the band’s fearless leader, on guitar and harmonica. Some band members have been playing with Downchild since the 90s. The current lineup features Chuck Jackson on lead vocals and harmonica, Pat Carey on tenor sax, Gary Kendall on bass, Jim Casson on drums, Tyler Yarema on keys, and of course Donnie Walsh on lead guitar and harmonica.

“We waited a long time to bring The Legendary Downchild Blues Band to Guelph—we finally made it happen in 2022 for their 50th anniversary tour, and the show was absolutely incredible,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager, Theatre and Civic Events. “We could not be more excited to welcome them back for their farewell tour.” The band’s 2022 performance at River Run Centre sold out quickly. Fans of the band—or anyone wanting to see these legends in action—are encouraged to buy tickets soon.

Tickets for The Legendary Downchild Blues Band – FAREWELL TOUR with Special Guest Jeff Rogers are $65 for adults, $63 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30. Groups of 10 or more can get 10% off using promo code GROUP10. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/the-legendary-downchild-blues-band-farewell-tour24/.

River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges the continued support of 2024/25 LOTS ON Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, as well as funding from the Department of Canadian Heritage.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]