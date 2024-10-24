Tchaikovsky for Toddlers—This Season’s First Kinderconcert is Family Favourite, The Nutcracker

Classical music designed for teeny toddlers, and their parents too

GUELPH, ON October 24, 2024 — Music is designed to be enjoyed by everyone, and it starts at a young age at Park Eatery Kinderconcerts at River Run Centre. This wonderful series is curated to expose children five years and younger to the magic of music and instruments. The Nutcracker is the first of three Kinderconcerts in River Run’s Studio Theatre, with 30-minute performances taking place Saturday, November 16 at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

Kinderconcerts are performed by talented members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra (GSO). These highly accomplished musicians delight in storytelling and introducing young minds to music. They bring the symphony to life through interactive performances, with audience participation highly encouraged. Kinderconcerts offer an exciting and enriching hands-on experience

The Nutcracker, written by Tchaikovsky for the classical ballet, tells the story of a young girl who falls asleep on Christmas Eve with her nutcracker doll in her arms. She is soon swept away to a magical land and the tale is woven with the accompaniment of classical music.

This performance is engaging and interactive, exposing children to the art of storytelling and musicianship. Young children are encouraged to fully experience the music and immerse themselves in the sounds by sitting close to the musicians. After the performance, they are invited to meet the musicians and to touch the instruments in a truly hands-on, interactive format.

The performances are narrated by GSO’s pre-concert presenter and nationally recognized educator, Joe Ringhofer, who has been involved with this series for many years. He has described these shows as an opportunity for young children to experience that “music is real” and not just something from a digital device.

This show is the first of three in the Park Eatery Kinderconcerts series, which would not be possible without the generous support of Series Sponsor Park Eatery, as well as Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth. The second show in the series is The Dragon’s Gate on February 1, 2025, and the third is The Spider and the Magic Drum on March 22, 2025.

Tickets to The Nutcracker are $15 for adults, $13 for patrons over 60 or under 30 years old, and $11 for children 14 and under, including infants. This performance historically sells out, so interested parents are encouraged to book tickets soon. For more information or to purchase, call Box Office at 519-763-3000, visit 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or get details online at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/kinderconcerts-the-nutcracker24/ .

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]