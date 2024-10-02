Speedvale Avenue & Woolwich Street intersection closure begins October 15

Full intersection closure from October 15 to October 18

Notice date: October 2, 2024

About the project

As part of the Speedvale Avenue East reconstruction, the City is working with J-AAR Excavating to reconstruct Speedvale Avenue East and the Woolwich Street intersection.

The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along Speedvale Avenue. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and install multi-use paths.

Closure of Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street intersection from October 15 to October 18

The Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street intersection will be closed from October 15 to October 18 for road paving and line painting. During this time no through traffic will be permitted on Woolwich Street or Speedvale Avenue. Please plan alternate routes if travelling in the area. See maps below for closure limits.

Between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., from October 15 – 18 all City services (i.e. garbage collection), pedestrian access and business access will be maintained.

From 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on October 17 and October 18, driveways to businesses in the area will be impacted. Starting at 6 p.m. on October 17, there will be no access to the area shown in Map 2, below. Access to business driveways will be restored at 8 a.m. on October 18. Restarting at 6 p.m. on October 18, there will be no access to the area shown in Map 2, below. Access to business driveways will be restored at 8 a.m. on October 19.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained on at least one side of the road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on Speedvale Avenue or Woolwich Street should follow posted signs.

Property and business access and parking

At least one entrance to all businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (8 a.m.– 6 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit route 99 detoured from October 15 to October 18

Guelph Transit route 99 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map 1: Construction area from October 15 to October 18 (in effect all hours)

Map 2: Construction area from October 17 to October 18 (6 p.m. – 8 a.m. each night)



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Supervisor Project Delivery Support

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]