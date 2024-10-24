Noise exemption notice: Fieldgate Construction granted noise exemption from October 21, 2024, to December 20, 2024.

The City has granted Fieldgate Construction an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw from October 21, 2024, to December 20, 2024 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. for minor noise from generators on site and noise from temporary heating (frost fighters) on site at 110 Stevenson Street South, Guelph Ontario. The exemption allows for the noise due to the operation and movement of the equipment and construction work.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by Tuesday October 29, 2024, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]