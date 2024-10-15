Maria Bamford Shows There’s Lightness to Be Found in Life’s Dark Corners

Hilariously self-deprecating comedian takes Guelph—this one’s selling fast!

GUELPH, ON October 15, 2024 – Treat yourself to a unique comedy experience when Maria Bamford takes the Main Stage at River Run Centre on Sunday, November 3 at 7 p.m. This show is the first of four in the GuelphToday Comedy Series, which brings outstanding international comedy to the stage.

Maria Bamford is a one-of-a-kind comedian, actress, voiceover artist, and writer, known for her varied work in shows including Arrested Development, Big Mouth, Lady Dynamite, and many, many more. Her kooky brand of comedy is laugh-out-loud funny, deeply personal, and playfully thought-provoking.

In 2023, Maria Bamford released her book Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult, aptly subtitled: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere. Her writing highlights what Bamford’s standup is focused on­—the struggles of mental illness and growing up in a highly dysfunctional family environment.

Bamford handles these difficult topics with an exceptional blend of dark humour, care, and compassion—she jokes, but sensitively. She shows a tremendous amount of tact in this endeavour—bringing awareness to mental health through laughter is an art she has skillfully and hilariously mastered. This mastery has earned her such praises as being called “the funniest woman in the world” by Judd Apatow and “my favourite comedian on earth” by Stephen Colbert.

Bamford is the first female comic to have two half-hour specials on Comedy Central Presents specials—Old Baby and Special Special. She was named Best Club Comic at the American Comedy Awards and Breakout Comedy Star at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

Outside of her comedic accolades, Maria Bamford is recognized by several organizations for her advocacy around mental health. She was presented the International OCD Foundation Illumination Award and has been featured at the Psychotherapy Networker Symposium Conference, the Chautauqua Institution, and the Saks Institute for Mental Health Law, Policy, and Ethics Symposium.

Thank you to LOTS ON Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth and Comedy Series Sponsor GuelphToday.com for bringing the remarkably funny, critically acclaimed Maria Bamford to River Run. Her stop in Guelph is part of a highly anticipated North American tour and fans are encouraged to get tickets soon as the show is expected to sell out.

Tickets to Maria Bamford are $69 for adults, $67 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Groups of 10 or more can get 10% off using promo code GROUP10. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/maria-bamford24/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]