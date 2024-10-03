Holly Cole Set to Dazzle Guelph with Jazzy Tunes

Award-winning, international jazz star celebrates new album release

GUELPH, ON October 3, 2024 – Globally-recognized and acclaimed jazz singer Holly Cole will grace River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Sunday, October 20 at 7 p.m. Holly Cole – Dark Moon Tour is part of the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, co-sponsored by Sleeman Breweries and Spring Mill Distillery. This exciting series features a lineup of Canadian icons and international heavy-hitters—both categories that Cole fits into!

Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, this international star has been making acclaimed music since the 1980s. Cole grew up in a musical family, surrounded by genres of all kinds. She discovered jazz as a teen and that was it—she was sold on continuing (and expanding!) her family’s legacy.

Cole formed the Holly Cole Trio in 1986, along with bassist David Piltch and pianist Aaron Davis. Their first release was a Christmas-themed EP, followed by their first LP in 1990 called Girl Talk, which went on to be the first Gold-selling vocal jazz record in Canada.

The trio went on to release a number of cover-filled albums throughout the 1990s, winning several awards including a JUNO Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album for Don’t Smoke in Bed. The trio also won a couple Gemini Awards, and a Grand Prix Gold Disc award in Japan.

In the early 2000s, Cole began producing her own albums, taking complete ownership of her music. Her last few albums have been licensed to major labels around the world, including Universal Music in Canada, Koch in the US, EMI in Japan, and Tradition Moderne in Germany.

In 2013, Cole received the prestigious Ella Fitzgerald Award presented by Montreal Jazz Festival. The award’s 15th recipient, she is one of only two Canadians to win it. The award is given to “a jazz singer whose talents have had a major impact and influence on the international scene.” Upon Cole winning the award, the Festival’s co-founder and then artistic director, André Ménard, commented, “Most of all, her playfulness and the sheer leisure of singing to a crowd reminds me of Ella more than any past recipient.”

Holly Cole’s new record, Dark Moon, will be released in January 2025. Cole and her band are set to perform many new songs from the album as well as fan favourites from her broad catalogue. “She had a fantastic show here in early 2019 and it’s an honour to be bringing her back to Guelph! I loved her last show, and I think fans are in for a real treat—especially with new music to hear… I would certainly say this show is not just for jazz fans,” says River Run’s Bill Nuhn, Manager, Theatre and Civic Events. In 2019, Cole’s performance nearly sold out, so hopeful audiences are encouraged to get their tickets soon.

Knar Jewellery returns as Show Sponsor of this performance, fittingly aligning their exquisite taste with one of Canada’s most treasured artists. Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth proudly supports the 2024/25 LOTS ON Season.

Tickets to Holly Cole –Dark Moon Tour are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/holly-cole-dark-moon-tour24/.

