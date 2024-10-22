FORZA—A musical force to be reckoned with

Talented trio and special guests offer a night of jazzy-bluesy-funky-rock-fusion jams

GUELPH, ON October 22, 2024 – River Run Centre’s 2024/25 LOTS ON Season is thrilled to include FORZA featuring Jason Raso and Special Guests in the Studio Theatre as part of Borealis Music Series. Thank you to Borealis Grille & Bar for supporting this series, which brings a broad mix of indie music to the Studio Theatre. FORZA takes the stage on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. It will surely be an evening to remember—and dance to!— with their signature fusion of classic rock, jazz, blues, and funk.

FORZA is led by Jason Raso, a Hartke Canadian Artist Search Winner (2010) and acclaimed master bassist. Since his debut 2001 record, The Bassman Cometh—released on CD, no less—he has put out ten albums and played countless live performances with many talented musicians over the decades. His music has been heard on public radio and jazz stations around the world.

Daniel Steduto joins Raso in the trio. Steduto, a professional guitarist based in Guelph, found his love of guitar at the age of 11, starting with classical music before immersing himself in a wide range of styles such as rock, jazz, funk, and R&B.

Enio DiReto rounds out the trio. DiReto has been honing his craft on drums and percussion for over 25 years. He has played in various bands throughout his career, in many different styles, including working with esteemed musicians Mike Reno of Loverboy, Mark Holmes of Platinum Blonde, Toney Springer of Wild T and the Spirit, and Mike Krompass of Smash Mouth.

For this show, FORZA is joined by special guests Mike Ferfolia on vocals and bass, and Sam Cino on percussion. The trio plays their own compositions with influences including Jeff Beck, Chick Corea, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, The Police, Rush, and more. They cover all those artists and others, playing music which lends itself beautifully to improvised jamming, a craft FORZA truly excels at. Exclaim! magazine calls the trio “a full-on orchestra of ground vibrating pleasure.”

Thank you to LOTS ON Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, as well as Ontario Arts Council and Government of Ontario for supporting this performance.

Tickets to FORZA featuring Jason Raso and Special Guests are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Sliding Scale tickets are available for $10 and $20. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/forza-ft-jason-raso-and-special-guests24/.

