Covered Bridge closed for ramp and stair repair

No access to pedestrian bridge

October 10, 2024

The Covered Bridge, a pedestrian route over the Speed River between York Road and Gordon Street is currently closed for ramp and stair repair work. There is no access to the bridge at this time. A timeline for reopening is not yet available.

Updates will be posted to guelph.ca/news as they’re available.

Detour route

The closure and a detour will be clearly noted with signs on site. Throughout the closure, anyone looking to get between the east and west banks of the Speed River can travel along Wyndham Street South to Wellington Street East to Gordon Street.

For more information

Brad Kelloway, Program Manager

Parks Infrastructure and Construction, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2511

[email protected]