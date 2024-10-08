Annual Paving Program – Downey Road closure begins October 21

Hanlon Creek Boulevard to Laird Road West

Notice date: October 8, 2024

About the project

The purpose of this project is to undertake road resurfacing on Downey Road between Hanlon Creek Boulevard and Laird Road West. Construction work will involve repairing concrete curbs and sidewalks, adjusting of storm grates, manholes, and valves, as well as repairing the roadway asphalt.

As part of the road resurfacing scheduled for Downey Road, the city is working with Brantco Construction to install new bike lanes with buffer zones and two wildlife tunnels between Laird Rd West and Hanlon Creek Boulevard.

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. More information about this program can be found on the City’s website – Annual Paving Program.

Work begins October 21

Work is anticipated to start Monday, October 21 and is expected to be completed on or about Friday, October 25, weather permitting. As with the nature of any construction project, timelines are subject to change, pending weather and other factors, but we will do our best to communicate with you if the road closure is extended.

Grounds for road closure

The Downey Road closure is necessary to facilitate installation of the two wildlife tunnels.

Map of construction & detour route

Please ensure to follow detour #9 to navigate around the construction for the duration of the road closure.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Updates regarding road closures will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-766-5631

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]