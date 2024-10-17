A Magical Mix of History, Storytelling, and Grand Illusion

Outerbridge Magic – Mysteries of the Keyhole House brings charming magic show to Guelph for audiences of all ages

GUELPH, ON October 17, 2024 – It is not always easy to find fun for the whole family—which is exactly what this show offers. Outerbridge Magic – Mysteries of the Keyhole House is truly a show to be enjoyed by everyone. Part of River Run’s Showcase Series in the LOTS ON Season sponsored by Richardson Wealth and the Department of Canadian Heritage, this spooky, spoofy show is intriguing, impressive, and entertaining for all.

Ted and Marion Outerbridge are a married duo with a treasure trove of spellbinding stories. Having purchased a heritage home in Smiths Falls, Ontario, they began restoring the home and documenting their mysterious discoveries on social media. They called it “The Keyhole House” and the provocative project went viral, generating over 30 million views and being featured on CTV National News, CBC, TVO, and The Golf Channel (which might seem random, until you learn they found a 100-year-old golf ball in the home). The captivating couple are no strangers to the spotlight—they have headlined shows around the world, including at Hollywood’s famous venue, The Magic Castle.

The Keyhole House is the inspiration behind their newest touring show, in which the historic home and its spirited inhabitants provide the backdrop for the magic. The Outerbridges combine their talents for storytelling, dance, set and costume design, and grand illusion to create an enchanting, one-of-a-kind experience. They encourage fun audience participation, delivering an even more memorable experience.

This immersive spectacle is sprinkled with emotional storytelling that really connects the audience with the stage. It is poignant, evocative, and humorous, all while maintaining its impressively magical, mysterious edge. As Ted Outerbridge shares, the show is designed to “celebrate those who came before us and be enchanted by life.”

Tickets to Outerbridge Magic– Mysteries of the Keyhole House are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, $39 for those under 30, and $29 for children 14 and under. Groups of 10 or more can get 10% off with promo code GROUP10. For more information or to purchase, please call River Run Centre’s Box Office at 519-763-3000, visit 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or get details online at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/outerbridge-magic24/.

