York Road reconstruction

Stage 2c – Audrey Avenue to Victoria Road South closure

Notice date: September 23, 2024

About the project

As part of the York Road Phase 3 project, the City is working with Navacon Construction Inc. to reconstruct York Road from Stevenson Street South to Victoria Road South. This year’s work has been divided in 3 stages, Stages 2a, 2b and 2c. We are finishing Stage 2b and moving into Stage 2c. York Road is expected to be opened by the end of December.

The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along York Road. The contractor will also replace curbs, sidewalks and repave the road.

Stage 2b to 2c road closure transition on or about October 7

The Stage 2a and 2b road closure from Brockville Avenue to Audrey Avenue, will reopen for traffic on or about October 7. At that time, construction of Stage 2c will commence. During Stage 2c, York Road will be closed from Audrey Avenue to Victoria Road South. York Road will remain closed to through traffic within the work site. Access will be maintained as best as possible for area residents during construction. Please expect delays during this time. See below map for more details.

York Road, in Stage 2a and 2b areas, will be paved prior to reopening to local vehicle traffic. Minor surface works may continue once the road is opened. Please follow the posted signs when driving near the construction area.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of York Road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on York Road and side streets should follow posted signs.

Property and business access

All local businesses in the area are open during construction. During Stage 2c, please access businesses via Stevenson Street South. Access via Victoria Road South will be closed.

Visit the York Road businesses open during construction page for the best way to access local businesses.

Efforts will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property with some delays to be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 4 will continue to be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Stay informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit the York Road reconstruction page.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T., Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3960

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]